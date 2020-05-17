Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $37.27 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,273,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 5,058,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

