Beacon Securities Downgrades CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 119,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,300. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.