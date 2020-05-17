Beacon Securities Downgrades CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CRHM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of CRHM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 119,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,300. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

