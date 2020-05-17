BEAT Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. BEAT has a market capitalization of $77,087.03 and approximately $134.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BEAT has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One BEAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BEAT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT launched on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BEAT’s official website is beat.org

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.