Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.12. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $258.25. 1,988,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

