Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 885,475 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $143,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

