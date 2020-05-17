Beddow Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. 8,937,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

