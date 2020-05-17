BidaskClub Downgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $266.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

