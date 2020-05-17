BidaskClub Downgrades TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 202,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 90,780 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 470,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

