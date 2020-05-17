Binance USD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $178.42 million and $92.42 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042302 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.03485550 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054326 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030879 BTC.
- PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.
- HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
