Binance USD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $178.42 million and $92.42 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.03485550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030879 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance USD Profile