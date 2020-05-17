Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 66,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,903. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.