Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $71.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,791.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.54 or 0.02129773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.02497614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00451894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00680293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00068941 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00475536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,251,965 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,006 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

