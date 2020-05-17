Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 381,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

