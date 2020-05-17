Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $70.00

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

BL traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 601,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,635. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,485 shares of company stock worth $16,216,061. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

