BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0010

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $619,445.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

