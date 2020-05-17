Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Shares of BLBD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

