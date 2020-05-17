Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,737,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

