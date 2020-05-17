Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Decreased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Boeing stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.00. 26,737,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

