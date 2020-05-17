Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

BPFH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 372,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,382 shares of company stock worth $276,893. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,284,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 54.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,495,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 526,335 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 189,639 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

