Bread (BRD) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Bread has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $561,991.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.03510238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

