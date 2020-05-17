Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 29,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.