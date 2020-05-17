Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 294,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,606. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $760.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.16.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 416.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 49.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 84,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

