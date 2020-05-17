Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 294,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.16. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.
In related news, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 890,563 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
