Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 294,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.16. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 890,563 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

