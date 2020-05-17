Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.19 on Friday, hitting $260.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

