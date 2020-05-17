Brokerages Anticipate BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.79). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33).

BLRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of BLRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

