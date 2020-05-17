Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.62 Million

Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will post $438.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $627.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 1,906,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

