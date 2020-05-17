Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.69. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

RHI traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 1,485,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,854. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

