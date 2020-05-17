Brokerages Anticipate WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will post $591.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. WPX Energy reported sales of $695.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 13,040,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,615,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

