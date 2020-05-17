Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 906,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,782. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

