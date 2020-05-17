Brokerages Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 206.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,788,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,911,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,013,000 after buying an additional 1,296,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,805,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,623,000 after buying an additional 372,809 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,709,513 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,275,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,384,000 after buying an additional 806,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 353,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -147.02%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

