Brokerages Set Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Target Price at GBX 6,063.73

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,216.25 ($81.77).

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG traded down GBX 148 ($1.95) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,670 ($74.59). 413,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,289.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,402.62. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.