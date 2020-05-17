Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $106.06

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.92. 1,889,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,503. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.