Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $175.17

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

SNPS stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $166.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

