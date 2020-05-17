Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Price Target at $61.67

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 10,172,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

