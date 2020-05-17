Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $57.04 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 5.5% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $57,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.88. 19,252,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.