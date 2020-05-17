Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $858,681,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $82.22. 6,617,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

