Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.59. 2,829,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

