Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.89. 8,591,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

