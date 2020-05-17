Buckingham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 22,032,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
United Technologies Profile
United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.