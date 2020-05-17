Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.04. 175,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,631. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,083,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $25,722,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 367,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 210,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $21,446,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

