Canaccord Genuity Lowers Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Price Target to $22.00

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSON. TheStreet lowered Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

MSON traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,271. Misonix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis purchased 10,000 shares of Misonix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Misonix by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Misonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 395,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Misonix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

