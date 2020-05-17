CanYaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $26.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.03485550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030879 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

