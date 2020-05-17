Cappasity Market Capitalization Achieves $516,257.24 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $516,257.24 and approximately $89,112.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.03485550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030879 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,880,819 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

