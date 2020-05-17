Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,442. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 7.08. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 761.69% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.