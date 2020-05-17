Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 122,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,579. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

