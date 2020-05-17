Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $5.99 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,175,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,354. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $200.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 163,801 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,528,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 297,583 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 69,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

