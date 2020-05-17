CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBTX. ValuEngine cut shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of CBTX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBTX from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,905. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.23. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

