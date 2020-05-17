Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 452,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $415.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celsius by 131.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

