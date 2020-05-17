Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 452,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $415.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celsius by 131.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
