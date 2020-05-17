Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CENT. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,611. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $22,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.