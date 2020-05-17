Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 265,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,951. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.